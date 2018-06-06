Old Time Country Music Festival gets underway in Unionville tonight

Music will prevail this week when the Unionville Lions Club presents the 10th Old Time Country Music Festival starting tonight and continuing through Saturday night. Organizers report events are held in the air-conditioned building at the fairgrounds, on Highway 5, in Unionville.

Tonight at 7 o’clock will be a performance by the Southern Express Band from Texas including lead singer Mary Chamberlin. The music show will be in the 4-H building. Admission to the event is $5.00 per.

Music and more also are planned Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with events Thursday night to include a potluck meal and gospel music.

Friday and Saturday feature an open stage for performers from 10 to 12 noon, shows from 1 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon and from 6 to 10 o’clock in the evening.

Meals and refreshments also will be available at the 10th annual Old Time Country Music Festival this week in Unionville.

A contact for more information is Gary Davis at 660-947-2137.

