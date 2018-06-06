Mid-America Music Festival announces lineup of performers for 2018 event

Organizers have announced that a band formed in Jefferson City will perform at the Mid-America Music Festival.

Shaman’s Harvest will open for Black Stone Cherry at the festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton July 27th. The band has performed with multiple major artists and performed at multiple major festivals. Shaman’s Harvest released its first album in 1999 and its breakthrough album Shine in 2009.

Shine featured Dragonfly, which reached number nine on Billboard’s Heritage Rock chart and number 15 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Dragonfly was also featured on the soundtrack to the major motion picture Legendary.

Other artists performing at the Mid-America Music Festival July 27th include Bishop Gunn, Them Dirty Roses, Members Only, Centerline, and Hired Gun.

