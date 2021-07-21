Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officers were reelected at the Art’s Alive meeting in Trenton July 20th. Dan Maxey is president, Amy Guthrie is vice president, Shani Kinney is secretary, and Katie Kinney is treasurer. Their terms will expire June 30th, 2022.

Board members reelected were Mike Baugher, Jim Norris, Terry Toms, Dan Wilford, and Shani Kinney. Their terms will expire June 30th, 2024.

Art on a Line will be sponsored in conjunction with the Five Points Festival August 28th. The event will involve a t-shirt design that supports Missouri’s Bicentennial.

Entry forms and t-shirts are to be available for contestants to pick up at Dynamic Tax and Accounting, North Central Missouri College’s Development Office in the Frey Building, and the Trenton Middle School. The cost is $10 per entry.

Members of Art’s Alive will judge the shirts, and they will be displayed during the festival. Monetary prizes are available.

Amy Guthrie is looking for talent to perform at the festival.

Ann Plumb reported the Theatre Committee is working on a production to possibly be held in December.

Ron Dougan with the Dream Factory has scheduled a Rhonda Vincent concert at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center October 6th at 7 o’clock at night.

Advance tickets are $25, and tickets at the door will be $30. It was previously announced tickets can be purchased at the Hy-Vee customer service counter, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, or Ron Dougan Insurance.

Rhonda Vincent will spend the day in Trenton, and a meet and greet is scheduled at Hy-Vee.

Persons who would like to volunteer their time and talent in the promotion of arts in Grundy County can attend Art’s Alive meetings or contact the group’s officers. The next meeting will be in the Sugg Room on the NCMC campus August 17th at 6:30 in the evening.

