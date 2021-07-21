Texas woman faces charges in Caldwell County after taking vehicle without permission; leaving 5-year-old on side of highway

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman from Texas faces charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly took a vehicle without permission and left her five year old son on the side of a highway July 19th. Online court information shows 24 year old Josephine Louise Barrera of San Antonio, Texas has been charged with the felonies of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Barrera of stopping a car near Polo and running from Caldwell County deputies and Highway Patrol officers. She was taken into custody about a mile northeast of the vehicle.

Barrera allegedly took the car and her son from her mother, who lives in Kingston, without consent. The probable cause affidavit says Barrera removed her son from the car near the Caldwell County Courthouse and told him to walk back to his grandmother’s house.

Barrera’s mother is said to be the guardian of the child, and Barrera is only to have supervised visits with him.

It is noted Barrera has prior convictions for resisting arrest and has an open case for first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

