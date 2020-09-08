Officers elected for Foundation Trust for Trenton High School, Trenton Alumni Association

Officers for the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/Trenton Alumni Association were elected at the Annual Meeting of the Board on Sunday. Dr. John Holcomb was re-elected President with Kevin Bailey chosen for Vice-President. Also re-elected were Steve Maxey, Secretary, and Katie Kinney, Treasurer.

Member set November 8th as the All-Alumni Planning Meeting, an earlier date than normal to allow for classes to plan for the 2021 Reunion. The November date was set in anticipation of a much larger reunion celebration than normal in 2021 due to cancellations this year and those planning to re-schedule their reunions for next year along with the regular classes who will celebrate. Details will follow and classes hosting celebrations next year are encouraged to begin to book venues and caterers considering the “more than normal” reunions being planned next Labor Day weekend.

Board members voted to contribute $1,300.00 to the Trenton High School Graphic Design Class who are launching a multi-year project to recognize alums of THS in numerous pictorial collages being placed in the halls of THS. High School Principal Kasey Bailey reported that this effort will recognize alums of all ages in a way to show pride as a THS graduate and the project will carry-over for several years as collages are placed throughout the halls of THS. More details on the project will be announced shortly to generate pictures for use by the Graphic Design Class.

President Holcomb announced that the THS Alumni database now contains 10,790 alums with over 7500 of them living and over 5400 with known addresses. THS alums are encouraged to share updated addresses with any of the Foundation Board members as well as changes in names and those deceased. He reminded members that the database is not shared with organizations or businesses wishing to have access to the database and only for the use of the Alumni Association. Authorization was given to purchase a new laptop for use in maintaining the database.

Members voted to award Rebecca Allnutt Cochran, a long-time board member and former Foundation Treasurer with “Director Emeritus” status.

In other business, members accepted contributions for the Fred Boland Memorial Fund established by his family following his passing on August 7, 2020. Individuals, businesses, and organizations wishing to contribute to the Fred Boland Memorial may send memorial contributions to PO Box 185, Trenton. Boland was a long-time educator and school administration of the Trenton R-9 School District.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares