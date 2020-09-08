Three-year-old dies in UTV crash in southern Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol reports a young boy died Saturday when he apparently drove a utility terrain vehicle into a parked fifth-wheel trailer.

The accident occurred on private property on 320th Avenue near Garden Grove in southern Iowa. The victim was identified as three-year-old Wyatt Archer Moser of Leon, Iowa.

A trooper reported the child had been a passenger with two minor relatives on the UTV. When the older driver and the older passenger dismounted from the UTV, the three-year-old moved into the driver’s seat and accelerated the machine which struck the parked trailer.

The child was taken by ambulance to the Decatur County Iowa hospital where he died from injuries received in the collision.

