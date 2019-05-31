Officer Involved Shooting: Suspect dead, two motorists injured after incident on Interstate 35

Highway Patrol Information Officer Sergeant Jake Angle reports an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35 Friday morning ended with a rollover accident and the death of a suspect.

Troop H Communications received a call of shots fired from a car on northbound Interstate 35 at the 48-mile marker. Troopers observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound near the 57-mile marker. The suspect reportedly fled from troopers who attempted a traffic stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued north on I-35, and Angle says the suspect fired shots at a trooper in pursuit near the 62-mile marker. The trooper returned fire as the pursuit continued before the suspect vehicle was involved in a rollover crash at exit 64. The suspect was found pinned under the vehicle, and the Daviess County coroner pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending results of an autopsy, and the troopers involved in the incident were not injured. Angle reports preliminary investigation indicates the initial shots fired by the suspect resulted in two motorists sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues the investigation. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shootings.