Maples Repertory Theater to host theater workshop at North Mercer School

Maples Repertory Theater of Macon will host a youth theater workshop at the North Mercer R-3 School in Mercer in July, which will conclude with a performance of the play Press Start.

The Mercer County Recreation Board sponsors the workshop for youth ages seven through 18 July 8th through 12th from 9 to 1 o’clock. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The performance of Press Start will be at the North Mercer School on the evening of July 12th.

Contact Krystle Lowrey to register or for more information at 660-953-1680 or at the school at 660-382-4214.