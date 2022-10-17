Obituary & Services: Ronald A. Hays

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ronald A. Hays passed away on October 10, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born to Kitty and Junior Hays on January 4, 1961, in Cameron, Missouri, he was raised to be a hardworking farm kid alongside his brother (Rob) and sister (Rhonda) at home near Cowgill, Missouri. Ron graduated from Polo High School and went on to the University of Missouri, Columbia, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics. He completed his education with an MBA in Finance from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri.

Ron’s passion for managing big numbers and astute business acumen led him to a career in finance. With his wife (Lisa) of 34 years, he began a career in Kansas City that took him to growing opportunities in Florida, Georgia, Colorado, North Idaho, and even Caracas, Venezuela. Of his 34-year career, he spent 18 years in the Chief Financial Officer role, managing companies that ranged from $30 million to $1 billion in revenue. His final role was Chief Executive Officer of Seahawk Capital, LLC. It was a position he loved for many reasons with the people who he worked with and for being the most important.

Aside from Ron’s immediate family and his wife, he leaves behind four rescue dogs and family and friends who knew Ron to be an honest, fair-minded man with integrity, dignity, and a strong moral compass. He was also known to enjoy a good lunch, often Cuban food, with his Floridian coworkers that were filled with deep belly laughs. A trip to a Montana dude ranch with two friends was a weekend he thoroughly enjoyed.

Ron was a NASCAR and Kansas City Chiefs fan but he also loved watching rodeo, attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas many times. He loved maintaining a beautiful lawn with his John Deere. While he didn’t get excited about having his picture taken, he’d do it if he had at least one dog on his lap. Those who knew Ron best knew about his sense of humor and ability to always have a terrific comeback that made people smile.

Per Ron’s request, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Cowgill Cemetery, Soo Line Dr, Cowgill, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to one of two nonprofits that Ron and Lisa support: