Obituary & Services: Robert Stanley (Stan) Peery

Robert Stanley (Stan) Peery, 89, a resident of Jamesport, Missouri died at 1:38 P.M., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the A.V. Spillman Event Center, Jamesport, Missouri. Burial will be in the Edinburg Cemetery west of Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Spillman Center.

Memorials to Jamesport Lions Club and may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Peery was born September 6, 1933, in rural Edinburg, Missouri the son of Homer and Anna Shaw Peery. He was a retired grocery man. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the Jamesport Baptist Church and Jamesport Lions Club.

On January 8, 1996, he was married to Karen Joyce Huffman in Miami, Okla.

His survivors include his wife Joyce of the home; one daughter Andrea Frazier and husband Kelly, Trenton, Missouri; two sons Kent Peery and wife Lauri, Booneville, Missouri, Tim Peery and wife Irene, Kansas City, Missouri; one sister Phyllis Anderson, Trenton, Missouri; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; one step-daughter Wendy Bell, Los Angles, California and one step-son Tom Mitkowski, San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Katherine Greenway, Virginia Tolle, Fauntine Gleason, Alice Kuhn, and one brother Woodson Peery.

