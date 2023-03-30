Obituary & Services: Doris Jean “Jeannie” Smith

Doris Jean “Jeannie” Smith, a 76-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Memorial graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Trenton Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Green Hills Animal Shelter and may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Doris Jean Smith was born April 7, 1946, in Trenton to Lloyd James and Zella Lea (Ratliff) Noe. She graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1965. On February 23, 1986, she was united in marriage to William Eugene “Bill” Smith at Edinburg Baptist Church. Jeannie enjoyed doing volunteer work and was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (R.S.V.P.). She was a past president of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Edinburg Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband Bill of the Home, a daughter Aubrey Renee Burns and her husband Frank of Red Oak, IA, grandchildren Brittany Shockley and husband David, Sidney Lynch, Chandler Lynch, Kenzie Lynch, Kennedy Lamb, and Dillon Burns, a great-grandson Baker Shockley, a special daughter Michelle Lynch and several nieces and nephews.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, a son Robert David Krehbiel, a daughter Lisa Krehbiel, and brothers Robert, John, and Jim Noe.