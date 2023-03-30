Gilman City man facing multiple felony charges after high-speed vehicle pursuit by authorities

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Gilman City man faces charges in Daviess County after an alleged vehicle pursuit on March 28th.

Thirty-eight-year-old Benjamin Eugene Breer has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury, or a special victim, and one count of felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

Breer also faces misdemeanors of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying a red and blue light, making a false report, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement says an individual sent a deputy a picture of a suspect vehicle from a reported burglary at storage units in Winston, and he saw a vehicle that matched the description on Highway 6 near Route CC. The suspect vehicle driver, later identified as Breer, allegedly provided false identification information to a deputy and put the vehicle into drive when two deputies attempted to get him out of the vehicle.

Breer then reportedly went south on Route CC, drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, and at times drove into the lane of oncoming traffic. The Hamilton Police Department successfully deployed tire deflation devices on the suspect vehicle on Route CC near the Hamilton city limits.

The vehicle continued through Hamilton and headed south on Highway 13. The Highway Patrol was also said to have successfully deployed tire deflation devices on the vehicle on Highway 13 at Highway 36 before the vehicle turned east onto the Highway 36 on ramp and stopped at the bottom of the ramp.

Breer then is accused of fleeing on foot before a deputy deployed his taser, which was ineffective. Officers then reportedly attempted to take the suspect into custody by placing him in handcuffs, but he continued to resist. A Highway Patrol officer deployed a taser, and that was effective. He was then placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

The probable cause statement notes it was believed Breer was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Breer has a criminal history in Iowa, including burglary and theft charges as well as allegedly fleeing the state to avoid prosecution. He has a suspended Iowa driver’s license and is currently on probation and parole for burglary. He also was charged in Minnesota with driving while impaired.

