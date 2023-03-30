Jamesport woman charged with child abuse and child neglect, along with two counts of child endangerment

Local News March 30, 2023March 30, 2023 KTTN News
Child Endangerment
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Jamesport woman faces felony charges in Daviess County after alleged incidents involving a female juvenile family member.

Forty-two-year-old Natalie Murphy has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk. Bond was denied. A bond hearing is scheduled for April 4th.

A probable cause statement accuses Natalie Murphy of abuse allegations similar to that of her husband, Shaun Murphy, who was previously charged with multiple felonies. Natalie Murphy is also accused of not reporting to law enforcement when the juvenile said she had been molested by Shaun Murphy and ensuring the safety of other children in the home.

Forty-four-year-old Shaun Murphy has been charged with the felonies of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age, three counts of first-degree child molestation, and abuse or neglect of a child. His bond was also denied. A bond hearing is scheduled for April 18th.

Post Views: 976
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.