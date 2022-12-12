Obituary & Services: Darryl Nighthart, Jr

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Darryl Nighthart, Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

Darryl was born on September 27, 1940, the son of Darryl Nighthart, Sr. and Avness (Carter) Nighthart. He graduated from South-West High School, Bethany, MO, and on February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Stacia Ward from Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.

He worked for Montgomery Ward and Company for 30 years as a service technician in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, McCook, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri. In 1989, he went to work for the State of Missouri working at both correctional centers at Cameron in the maintenance department and later transferred to the Missouri Veterans home in Cameron as a plant maintenance engineer.

Darryl enjoyed history, hunting, and living and working on the farm. He loved his family and always enjoyed it when they could all get together.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother and sister; and sister, Wilda Lea Crabtree of Chillicothe, MO.

In addition to his wife, Darryl is also survived by his son, Darryl Nighthart, III and Glinda of Ludlow, MO and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Nighthart Jones and Chad of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Mallorie Nighthart, Orange Beach, AL, Calvin Robert Jones, Bethany, MO, and Maggie Nighthart, Bethany, MO; great-grandson, Banks Winston Nighthart; cousin, Ron and Janet Carter of Lee’s Summit, MO; nephews, David and Lisa Crabtree, Chillicothe, MO, James Crabtree of Edgerton, MO, and Mark and Staci Crabtree, Chillicothe, MO and nieces, Evelyn and Mike Rooks and Angela Gatson and Rich Anderson of Chillicothe.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery and/or the First Christian Church of Bethany in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

