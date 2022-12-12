Obituary & Services: Frank P. Blakemore, II

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Frank P. Blakemore, II, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Frank was born November 25, 1944, to Frank P. and Lillian (Stapel) Blakemore. He graduated from the University of Missouri Lab School in 1962 and attended Drury College. Frank served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1976. He was a member of the Lions Club and PGA of America. His career in the family insurance business spanned decades and Frank retired as a respected District Sales Manager for Columbia Insurance Group.

On November 28, 1985, he married Linda (Volker) Deatz. They spent 37 happy years together and one of their greatest pleasures in retirement was spending time with their family and traveling the country.

Everyone who knew Frank knew he had a passion for golf and especially for teaching young athletes the secrets of the game. He spent several years as the Golf Pro of the Chillicothe Country Club. In addition to his teaching, he was known to joke around with friends on the course and tell a tall tale, or two.

His survivors include his wife, Linda; one son, Frank P. “Blake” Blakemore, III, and his wife, Jeana, of Trimble, Missouri; one daughter, Katie Blakemore Summy, and husband, Ryan, of Parkville, Missouri; and two daughters he considered his own, Tara (Deatz) Brocke and husband, John, of Auburn, Maine, and Kylie Deatz of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren, Georgia, Lizzy, Hayden, Gianna, Natalie, and Jack; one brother, John S. Blakemore, and wife, Patti, of Columbia, Missouri; one sister, Penny Longnecker of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with a visitation to follow. During the Celebration, the family would love to hear memories of Frank. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 9:00 until 5:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Frank P. Blakemore to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter or the Veteran’s Community Project and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

