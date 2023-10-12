Obituary & Services: Dale J. Reitzler

Dale J. Reitzler, 78, of Polo, Missouri, passed away on the morning of October 10, 2023, at Valley Manor and Rehab Center in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Dale was born on June 13, 1945, to John Nicholas and Anna Beatrice (Crider) Reitzler in Grinnell, Iowa. He married Karen Sieck on August 14, 1965, in Grinnell, Iowa. He attended California State Polytechnic University and earned a BS in Automation. Dale proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired in 2012 from his consultant position at Data Systems. He was a dedicated member of Prairie Ridge Church, American Legion, VFW, and Gideons International. Passionate about Gideons International, Dale worked to promote Christianity worldwide. He cherished moments spent with his grandchildren and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Sieck) Reitzler of Polo, MO; daughter, Michelle Newman (Steve) of Polo, MO; grandchildren, Colton, Carter, and Tucker Newman; siblings, Maynard Reitzler (Nancy) of Yucaipa, CA, Frank Reitzler (Teresa) of Grinnell, IA, Merle Reitzler (Audrey) of Malcolm, IA, and Mary Havill (Jim) of New Liberty, IA. Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are suggested to The Gideons International, care of the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stith Funeral Home in Polo, (660) 354-2214.