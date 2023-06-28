Obituary: Betty J. Berry

Mrs. Betty J. Berry, 84, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, MO. No services are planned at this time.

Mrs. Berry was born on February 19, 1939, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Jewel Brown.

Before retiring, she was employed as the manager of the Super 8 Motel in Trenton.

She was married to Gerald Berry, and he preceded her in death.

Her survivors include one daughter, Beverly Denney of Trenton, Missouri; one brother, Calvin Brown of Trenton, Missouri; two granddaughters, Jessica Lotz of Hannibal, Missouri, and Christian Breigel of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandson, Jeremy Peery of Wisconsin; five great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Jerry Rumbley, one daughter, Gwen Sievers, and six siblings.