Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use

A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.

Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.

Maupin is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2. The charge is punishable by up to four years in prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.