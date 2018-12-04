Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management planner addresses Trenton City Council’s vote against recycling

Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B Planner Ann Hamilton has written a letter urging the Trenton City Council to reconsider its recent decision concerning the city’s curbside recycling program.

The city council last week voted six to one against continuing curbside recycling.

Hamilton says Hope Haven Industries provided the Solid Waste Management District with data regarding recycling activity that occurred during the most recent two years of Trenton’s curbside activity.

Hope Haven reported that Trenton recycled 532,680 pounds (266 tons) of recyclable materials during the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2017. Trenton recycled 435,980 pounds (217 tons) of material during the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2018.

Hope Haven Manager Carole Hobbs reported the bid for the current contract of $2.99 per household expires December 31st. Hope Haven receives $2.64, and the city retains 35 cents per household for administrative services performed by city staff. The recent bid from Hope Haven was for $3.64 per household, which involves a $1 increase in the city’s administrative costs. Hobbs noted Hope Haven would continue to receive $2.64.

Hope Haven employs 38 developmentally disabled individuals, which includes 26 at the recycling center who help process material collected from Trenton and surrounding communities. Hamilton says the Solid Waste Management District “is charged by state statute to support and educate communities and counties engaged in or considering to be engaged in recycling activities.”

Research shows economic benefits of “a sound recycling program” include a reduction in the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators, conservation of natural resources, an increase in economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials, prevention of pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials, saving of energy, support of American manufacturing, and creation of jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries.

Hamilton considers discontinuing curbside recycling in Trenton is “a step backward in demonstrating and promoting responsibility to the natural and economic environment”.

North Missouri Solid Waste Management District staff members are available to address the Trenton City Council and assist with a strategy for Trenton to maintain and expand involvement with its curbside recycling program.