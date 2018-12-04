Hamilton man accused of child molestation pleads not guilty

A Hamilton man accused of molesting a child over the course of several years waived a formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Caldwell County Circuit Court Division One Monday afternoon.

Forty-five-year-old Jamey Keith Stone has been charged with three felonies: first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory sodomy, and first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child. The case was continued to January 15th at 9 am for a plea and trial setting.

A probable cause statement indicated Stone allegedly admitted to police officers that he molested a child.