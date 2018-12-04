Postal service to suspend mail pickup and delivery on December 5th

There will be no mail pickup or delivery on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, though there will be a limited package delivery service.
President Trump proclaimed December 5th a national day of mourning throughout the United States to honor former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on November 30th at the age of 94. The US Postal Service announced.
“Out of respect for President Bush, the nation’s 41st commander in chief, and to honor his vast contributions to the United States during his lifetime, and consistent with the presidential proclamation, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning.
“The Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service December 5. USPS will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that the Postal Service network remains fluid and USPS does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that might negatively affect customers or business partners during the remainder of the busy holiday season.”