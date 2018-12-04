Postal service to suspend mail pickup and delivery on December 5th

There will be no mail pickup or delivery on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, though there will be a limited package delivery service.

President Trump proclaimed December 5th a national day of mourning throughout the United States to honor former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on November 30th at the age of 94. The US Postal Service announced.

“Out of respect for President Bush, the nation’s 41st commander in chief, and to honor his vast contributions to the United States during his lifetime, and consistent with the presidential proclamation, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning.

