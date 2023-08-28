Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety grant funds available

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Over the last several years, agencies and organizations across Northwest Missouri have received funding for programs aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on roadways. Preliminary reports for 2022 show 52 fatalities in 14 of the Northwest Region’s 20 counties, indicating that the work is far from over.

To assist agencies in the fight toward zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (NWMCRS) is once again offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources.

Below is the grant information, including eligibility criteria:

Applications will be accepted through the end of business on Sept. 1, 2023. Grant requests may not exceed $5,000. Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement agencies, health departments, and more. Programs must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving, and impaired driving. More information can be found at Show-Me Zero Grant funds are available through reimbursement only. You must have a vendor account. For grants awarded, all reimbursement requests must be submitted no later than May 31, 2024. Online grant application: Application Form



For more information regarding grant applications, please contact Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Co-Chair Joshua Stephens at 816-236-1489, or your local regional planning commission, as noted on the application.

