North Central Missouri College Trustees to review $1.2 million bid for Russ Derry practice facility

A special meeting to discuss a construction bid is scheduled for mid-afternoon tomorrow, Tuesday, for the Trustees of North Central Missouri College. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the Frey Administrative Center on the Trenton campus.

Information provided by Athletic Director Nate Gamet and College Director of Development Alicia Endicott pertains to a design-build proposal for the Russ Derry practice facility. The proposed location is in a lot near the existing Russ Derry building, which is across the street from the Ketcham Community Center.

Board members will review a bid from Kramer Construction of Jamesport. The proposed amount is nearly $1.2 million.

Two vendors submitted bids after North Central Missouri College issued a request for proposals in April. The college noted that Kramer was the only vendor to meet the requirements for further planning. The indoor building will encompass 14,150 square feet. Pending approval at tomorrow’s Trustees meeting, construction is anticipated to start in September or October, with a tentative completion date set for January 1.

Russ Derry was a professional baseball player from Princeton, Missouri, who appeared in 187 games from 1944 to 1949 with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia A’s, and St. Louis Cardinals. He passed away in October 2004 in Kansas City at the age of 88.

An executive session is also on the agenda for tomorrow afternoon’s Trustees meeting.

