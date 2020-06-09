North Mercer Board of Education finalizes plans for graduation and prom

Graduation and prom plans were finalized at the North Mercer R-3 Board of Education meeting the evening of Monday, June 8th.

Graduation will be held in the new gym the afternoon of June 27th at 2 o’clock. Social distancing will be in effect for attendees. It will also be streamed live on North Mercer School District’s Facebook page.

Prom will be in the old gym the evening of June 20th at 6 o’clock. A student meal will be provided by the After Prom Parent Committee. A Grand March will follow, with pictures taken outside. Students and sponsors will then be the only ones allowed inside the building after temperatures are taken. Family members will not be allowed inside for the event. Any parent-led post prom activities will be held at a different location.

The board approved budget amendments for the 2019-2020 budget. Revenues are down by $91,579 and expenditures are down by $99,439. The end of the year budget projects an increase of $262,809. That offsets a deficit of $231,150 during the 2018-2019 budget due to a late federal grant payment. The board authorized the administration to pay end of the year bills.

The 2020-2021 budget was adopted. Revenues are projected at $2,935,306. Expenditures are projected $2,935,317. There is an anticipated net loss of $11.

Resignations were accepted from Drew Smith from Physical Education/Health and Varsity Girls Basketball as well as Salad Bar Attendant Cassie Bain. The salad bar attendant position was offered to Jamie Robinson of Mercer. She has worked as a substitute in the district’s food service.

Coaching contracts were offered to Dan Owens for Girls Junior High and Varsity Basketball and Jody Owens for Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant.

Julie Graham, Heath West, and Aaron Perkins took the oath of office for three-year terms. Tracy Meinecke was elected as president, Jennifer Wilson as vice president, and Julie Graham as secretary/treasurer.

