Princeton Board of Education approves alternative methods of instruction plan

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education the evening of Monday, June 8thapproved the district preparing an Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan. The district explains that, starting in the 2020-2021 school year, a local education agency will not be required to make up school hours lost or canceled due to exceptional or emergency circumstances, up to 36 hours, if the local education agency implements an Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Local education agencies must assure the plan will favorably impact teaching and learning to receive DESE approval. Local education agencies will be required to submit an Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan for each school year of implementation.

The board received an update on restrictions. It was noted Governor Mike Parson placed a withhold on funding of more than 131 million dollars for kindergarten through 12th grade education.

Graduation and prom plans were discussed. Graduation is tentatively scheduled to be held in the high school gym the afternoon of June 21st at 2 o’clock. The Princeton School District will work with the Mercer County Health Department to provide a safe environment.

Prom is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Smithfield Education Center the night of June 19th at 8 o’clock. Pictures will be taken before at 5:30. The Grand March will be at 7:30. The district will cancel prom if current or stricter restrictions are required.

Princeton R-5 will have a surplus auction for items on govdeals.com through June 26th. Items include an eight by 12 storage building on skids, old pianos, and chairs.

A special board meeting will be held the evening of June 25th at 5:30 to discuss the budget.

