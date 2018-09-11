North Mercer Board of Education clarifies student handbook regarding alcohol infractions

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education added a clarification to the student handbook regarding alcohol infractions Monday evening.

The handbook currently reads “four extra-curricular suspensions,” but will be clarified to read “four school-sponsored extra-curricular events where the student is representing the school”.

The board approved Ally Lashae Photography to take pictures at Barnwarming, Homecoming, and Prom for the 2018-2019 school year. Picture packets will be added to the school website prior to each dance.

The 21st Century Grant employee contracts were approved. Extra-duty contracts for 23 employees will be paid through the federal grant.

The board discussed a drainage problem with the parking lot and would like to work with the city to come up with the best possible solution for the run-off.