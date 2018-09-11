Trenton man arrested on domestic assault allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Monday of a Trenton man charged with third-degree domestic assault.

The bond for 26-year-old Mickeal Dale Hogan was set at $7,500, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court September 25th.

Court documents accuse him of attempting to cause physical injury to a family or household member by grabbing the steering wheel of a moving vehicle to cause a crash and displaying a semiautomatic unloaded rifle in a threatening manner.