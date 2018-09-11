Princeton Board of Education moves graduation date

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved moving graduation at a meeting Monday evening.

Graduation is now scheduled for May 3rd, which is one week earlier than originally planned. The move eliminates the conflict with district baseball and aligns with the seniors last day of school.

The board discussed holding a surplus auction in late October with the administration to look at options and begin planning the planning stages.

A construction update was presented to the board. Rain last week revealed leaks around a roof curb for a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit at the Stacy Center. The leak was fixed, and the floor is expected to be completed this week.

The track is also scheduled to be completed this week, except for painting the lines, which is anticipated to be complete in the next two to three weeks. The paint crew is nearing completion at the elementary addition to house preschool, band, and art.

Plumbers are preparing to install fixtures, bathroom epoxy floors are complete, light fixtures are almost complete, and the preschool playground is scheduled to be installed next week.

In a closed session, the board approved the extra duty assignment for Drama to Anna DeMoss who will assist Debi Nordyke.