The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved a resolution at a special meeting the night of December 14th related to COVID-19.

Superintendent Dan Owens reports $750 will be paid to each district employee for additional work and expenses due to the pandemic.

The board also voted to keep the health insurance benefit the same with a $600 cap. North Mercer will continue with Arnold Insurance of Maryville.

