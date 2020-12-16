North Central Missouri Mental Health Center taking part in “Show-Me-Hope” program

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center participates in a state crisis counseling program to teach coping and stress management skills to anyone dealing with anxiety and uncertainty caused by a disaster or critical event.

Laurel Pauley with the mental health center says Show-Me Hope can provide free assistance to anyone having problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals can talk with counselors once or multiple times, and they can remain anonymous. Referrals can be made for additional help if needed.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health offices are closed to in-person meetings at this time, but assistance can be provided over the phone. Contact the mental health center office in Trenton weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30 at 660-359-4487 or the crisis line 24/7 at 1-888-279-8188. Ask to speak with COVID-19 crisis counselors or crisis counseling program counselors.

The disaster distress hotline can be called 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990, or text talkwithus (as one word) to 66746. There is also a Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 hotline available 24/7, and its number is 1-877-435-8411.

