Reddit Share Pin Share 21 Shares

The North Grand River Baptist Association is accepting donations for an area pastor who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

A news release says Union Coon Creek Baptist Church Pastor Doug Crawford has been hospitalized for more than six weeks, originally for COVID-19 and then receiving the cancer diagnosis. His medical team has advised him to stay close to the University of Kansas Medical Center of Kansas City, Kansas during treatments.

The association notes Doug and Dianna Crawford will likely need at least $20,000 to pay for things like rent, utilities, lost income, fuel expenses while Doug is receiving treatments.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the North Grand River Baptist Association at 1108 Main Street in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Checks should have “Doug Crawford” written on the memo line.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for Pastor Doug Crawford at THIS LINK.

Related