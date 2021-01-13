Livingston County Health Center receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Livingston County Health Center received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the Tier 1A Population in the county.

The CDC defines Tier 1A as “Paid and unpaid people serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and cannot work from home.”

The Health Center received over 200 doses of Pfizer vaccine and has plans to immunize healthcare workers on two different days this week. Emergency Planner Curtis Lanning, RN, contacted several area providers to schedule a vaccination, including eye doctors, dentists, pharmacies, dialysis workers, in-home care providers, mental health providers, and more. The vaccine is still in short supply, so the Center is unsure of when they will get additional doses of the vaccine.

The Governor and State Department of Health have requested that all county health departments move through the established Tiers at the same rate, so once Tier 1A Populations have been served across the state, vaccination of Tier 1B can begin.

Tier 1B is described by the CDC as “People who play a key role in keeping the essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace (emergency and law enforcement personnel, food packaging and distribution workers, teachers/staff, childcare providers, etc. and people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, including people 65 years of age or older.”

The State of Missouri defines 1B as those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness including those >65 years of age, and those workers who are vital to keeping the essential functions of society running.

For more information about the Tiers of Vaccination, visit the Stronger Together website.

Related