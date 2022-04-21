North Central Missouri College students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Local News April 21, 2022 KTTN News
NCMC Students in Phi THeta Kappa Spring 2022
North Central Missouri College inducted students into Phi Theta Kappa  National Honor Society membership for spring 2022.

New members include Emma Angel, Laddonia, MO, Katie Basham, Braymer, MO, Carli Beck, Gallatin, MO, Kacey Booth, Arvada, CO, Kailey Caldwell, Winston, MO, Trystn Dunks, Jamesport, MO, Brianna Filley, Gallatin, MO, Jaysa Goodin, Princeton, MO, Christina Gray, Hamilton, MO, Mallory Greiwe, Madison, MO, Darrien Grooms, Hamilton, MO, Arissa Jackson, Lathrop, MO, Justice Matthes, Trenton, MO, Kaylee Munson, Chillicothe, MO, Aubrey Nelson, Gallatin, MO, Zephyr Palmer, North Salem, MO, Kolbin Paxton, Gower, MO, Mayanna Weed, Chillicothe, MO, Shelby Williams, Trenton, MO, and  Lexi Wyant, Jamesport, MO.

Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony held on April 19th, 2022.

NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Nicole Shell, Academic Advisor.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, complete at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit the Phi Theta Kappa website 

 

Front L to R: Shelby Williams, Katie Basham, Justice Matthes, Kaylee Munson, Carli Beck, Aubrey Nelson, Trystn Dunks, Lexi Wyant, Jaysa Goodin, Mallory Greiwe Back L to R: Emma Angel, Mayanna Weed, Kacey Booth, Zephyr Palmer, Kolbin Paxton, Christina Gray, Kailey Caldwell, Brianna Filley, Darrien Grooms, Arissa Jackson.
