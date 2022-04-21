National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to offer Virtual Storm Spotter Training webinar

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill invites the public to a Monday night, April 25, webinar about severe weather planning and education. The online, or virtual presentation, will begin at 7 p.m.

The webinar is designed to provide information on planning for severe weather, storm spotter education, and how to report severe weather.

Interested Individuals are to register for the presentation at this link, or visit the National Weather Service, Kansas City, Facebook page.

There will be a link to the storm spotter presentation. The form will only need the person’s name and an email address.

The information is submitted to the webinar organizer who will use it to communicate with each attendee Monday night regarding the presentation and other services.