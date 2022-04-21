Obituary: Ricky Joe Clark

Obituaries April 21, 2022 KTTN News
Rick Clark Obit Photo
Ricky Joe Clark, 74, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at a North Kansas City, MO hospice facility.

He was born on February 4, 1948, in Bethany, Missouri the son of J.R. and Beulah (Bartlett) Clark.

On January 27, 1989, he married Carol Carter.

Rick received his bachelor’s in Psychology from CMSU. He worked at the Missouri Department of Social Services and in real estate and insurance.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jackie Clark, and a son, Lance Clark.  Rick is survived by his wife, Carol, of the home, several other family members, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Rick has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled service. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. 

