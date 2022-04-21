Trace Adkins with Lonestar to perform August 11 at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair is excited to announce Trace Adkins with Lonestar performing in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, on the Fair’s opening night, Thursday, Aug. 11.

In his 25-year career in country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and GRAMMY nominations, and garnered over two billion streams. He is known for his dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances of his top hits including “Every Light in the House is On,” “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing),” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” Adkins was scheduled to perform at last year’s Missouri State Fair, but the performance was canceled due to bad weather.

Lonestar is celebrating 30 years in 2022 with the release of the album “10 to1” which features re-recordings of 10 of their hits that made it to No. 1 on the country charts including “Mr. Mom,” “Amazed,” and “No News.”

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am, June 28, through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.