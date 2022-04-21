Trenton High School releases additional concerning THS Prom

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School has released more information about prom on April 23rd.

Doors will open at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Students participating in the Grand March should arrive no later than 6:30. The Grand March will start at 7 p.m.

Due to limited seating, THS asks that only close friends and family attend. A live stream will be available on the Trenton Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.

The dance will start in the gym at 8 p.m. Current THS on-campus juniors and seniors are welcome to attend. Juniors and seniors need to have paid their current and past class dues and registered out-of-town guests in the office by April 21st at 3:30 in the afternoon. Guests must be at least in ninth grade, be under the age of 21, and not be a high school dropout.

Questions about THS Prom on April 23rd should be directed to the school office at 660-359-2291.