North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting agenda includes tuition

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees plans to consider the fiscal year 2020 tuition and fees at its meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton Tuesday evening at 5:30.

Other items on the draft agenda include consideration of Head Start child selection criteria, recommendation for a summer four-day work week, and several personnel items, including reemployment of full-time faculty, employment of a Trio staff member, updated job descriptions, Head Start personnel, and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act personnel.

An executive session is also on the agenda.