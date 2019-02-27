North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approves purchases

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved several purchases at its meeting Tuesday evening.

A hardware and software maintenance agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise of Roseville, California will cost $43,163.57 annually. The agreement will provide telephone and onsite support for the college-owned servers and storage located in the data centers. The annual renewal of ProofPoint data leak protection appliance software from Optiv of Overland Park, Kansas costs $10,553. The IT Services budget will fund the support agreements.

Amatrol Mechanical Drives 1 Training System and Hand Tool Set were also approved for purchase at a cost of $15,518 to support the Industrial Technology program. The Perkins Grant will pay for the system, which integrates with NCMC’s current program’s curriculum and equipment. Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre said there was only one source or distributor available.

Kadi Gamble of Brimson will be transferred from Head Start Family Engagement Specialist to Campus Store Associate—Retail Operations. The position is full-time and has a salary of $11.33 per hour. Gamble will begin the position on March 11th.

McKay Lannigan of Cameron and Marie Gene Arnold of Saint Joseph were approved as adjunct instructors. Lannigan will teach English courses as needed primarily as an adjunct at Cameron. Arnold will teach Behavioral Health Support courses beginning in the fall.

Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reported interviews were conducted for a Trio position Tuesday. She said she will probably ask for the board’s approval to hire one of the applicants at the next meeting.

It was announced the Green Hills Head Start Policy Council Executive Committee approved several personnel decisions regarding part-time Head Start employees. Brookfield Center Teacher Assistant Karlee Corbin and Trenton Center Cook Jeri Saul resigned. Katherine Warford was hired as a Bethany Teacher’s Aide and was to start February 19th. Faythe Salmon was hired as Brookfield A Teacher’s Aide.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported the Head Start centers are operating as normal with Janet Gott and Sue Ewigman serving as co-associate directors. He is working with them and said he is frequently in touch with the Kansas City office. The search for former Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker’s successor is ongoing.

Klaver plans to go to Kansas City Wednesday to answer questions and discuss the status of the proposed construction at Trenton and Brookfield. He reported the Brookfield Head Start is now meeting at a church. Construction there might be foregone at least for now, and the funds might instead go toward the Trenton construction. The Brookfield construction might be revisited in a few years.

Klaver reported about 140 guests attended the NCMC Foundation’s Pirates Ball Saturday. The live auction raised more than $2,700 for the Knowledge Fund, the Foundation’s general scholarship fund. He presented a legislative update with information provided by Bardgett and Associates.

Klaver said the State House of Representatives Appropriations Sub-Committee approved State Representative Rusty Black’s recommendation to move one and a half million dollars from the Governor’s Fast Track Program to be spent on deferred maintenance among community colleges per the distribution formula already in place. This was one of the numerous amendments that decreased the Governor’s Fast Track Program funding by nearly $4,200,000. Black’s recommendation and others will move to the House Budget Committee for consideration.

Klaver also talked about a Senate bill that would implement a process for due process proceedings for Title 9 complaints at higher education institutions. State Senator Gary Romine sponsors the bill and said it would create true due process that is fair and equitable to victims and those accused. The legislation would reportedly protect all parties involved from undue harm caused by the current Title 9 process. The bill has multiple supporters and opponents.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Kristen Alley reported the dining hall has switched to a point system for a meal plan. Residence Life Director Donnie Hillerman said students can pick up a boxed lunch. He noted there is now free laundry in the residence halls. Alley mentioned NCMC’s graduating class this year will be one of the biggest. She reported Counselor Grace Carter from Preferred Family Healthcare is providing services on campus. She noted Carter is a former non-traditional student.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Tristan Londre reported more than 40 vendors are expected to be at NCMC’s Career and Transfer Fair Wednesday. An application for an Enhancement Grant was submitted this week. Board Clerk Vicki Weaver reported no action was taken in an executive session.