State Emergency Management Agency training to be held in area communities

Multiple State Emergency Management Agency Training and Exercise Management System training will be held in the next month.

The offerings include Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Disaster Management at Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe Thursday from 8 to 5 o’clock. The eight-hour awareness-level course is an introduction to Unmanned Aircraft Systems use in disaster management.

The training session is intended to help participants gain a basic understanding of UAS, learn general concepts to help an agency build a successful UAS program and the importance of involving the community in program development; understand regulations, the basics of UAS types and sensors, and the need to ensure privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties; and identify when UAS would enhance a disaster mission.

Another offering is Winter Weather Hazards: Science and Preparedness at the Moberly Area Community College March 26th from 8 to 5 o’clock.

The eight-hour awareness-level course is designed to help participants understand the basics of winter weather science, the forecasting process, how winter weather forecasts are communicated, and the fundamentals of winter weather safety and preparedness. The discussion will emphasize public information and warning as well as threats and hazard identification.

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Disaster Management and Winter Weather Hazards courses are both POST approved and are open to the public. More information can be found by clicking HERE.