North Central Missouri College announces 2021 Homecoming Royalty Candidates

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The candidates for the 2021 North Central Missouri College Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day have been announced. Festivities will be held on February 27th when NCMC men’s and women’s basketball take on Region 16 foe Metropolitan Community College.

Nominees for king and queen had to be current NCMC sophomores in good standing, nominated by their club/organization, and selected by club advisors. The nominations were then narrowed down to eight finalists (four women, four men) selected by a committee of alumni, faculty, and staff. Current students vote on the candidates, and the winners will be announced during halftime of the men’s game. Both games plus the coronation festivities will be live-streamed on the NCMC digital media website and on the NCMC Athletics Facebook page.

2021 King Candidates, hometown, and their representing student organization:

Calvin Basham, Cowgill, MO – Baptist Student Union

Sebastian Perry, St. Joseph, MO – Student Missouri State Teachers Association

Wilmy Germinis, Willemstad, Curacao – Residence Hall Association

Nick Rhodes, Brookfield, MO – Ag Club

2021 Queen Candidates, hometown, and their representing student organization:

Jacquelyn Perez, Milan, MO – Student Ambassadors

Lily Osborn, Stanberry, MO – Business Club

Madison Eller, Chillicothe, MO – Student Missouri State Teachers Association

Trinity Cox, Spickard, MO – Baptist Student Union

Seating restrictions in the Ketcham Community Center gym and the health & safety of fans and student-athletes area a priority, therefore, coronation will be pre-recorded, but the 2021 Homecoming King & Queen will make an in-person appearance.

Homecoming-Alumni Appreciation Day is hosted by the NCMC Student Senate and the NCMC Alumni Association. “We consider all NCMC alumni, family, and friends Pirates for Life and Homecoming-Alumni Appreciation Day helps us celebrate being a Pirate,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “We encourage alumni to show their Pirate Pride by sending in pictures, memories, or short videos to share throughout the days leading up to Homecoming.” To do so, email those to [email protected] or share through the NCMC Foundation & Alumni Facebook page. For any questions, contact the NCMC Alumni Office at 660-357-6403.

Related