Maryville man injured in crash on Highway 71

There was an injury accident on Monday morning one mile south of Maryville.

Sixty-two-year-old Timothy Mackey of Maryville received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Mosiac of Maryville.

The pickup was northbound when it went off the left side of Highway 71 and struck a snow embankment. The truck then traveled over a crossover and struck a second snow embankment. The vehicle continued through the highway median and into the southbound lanes of 71.

Moderate damage was listed in the accident after 10 o’clock this morning and the report noted Mackey was wearing a seat belt.

