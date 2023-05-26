New state law regarding marijuana triggers potential modification of six Trenton ordinances

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Administrative Committee May 25th voted to send proposed changes to the city council regarding the Animal Welfare Committee and dangerous dog ordinances. The committee also voted to send proposed changes to the council regarding the Convention and Visitors Bureau ordinances.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the proposed changes regarding the Animal Welfare Committee and dangerous dog ordinances will involve the Administrative Committee listening to appeals from dog owners about their dogs being determined as dangerous. Those proposed changes would also repeal the Animal Welfare Committee.

The proposed changes to the Convention and Visitors Bureau ordinances involve Bureau Board members being appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council like other city committees.

Action was tabled on marijuana smoking ordinances to allow the committee more time to review the proposed changes, ask questions of City Attorney Tara Walker, and mark up suggestions for the next meeting. Urton says six ordinances could be modified due to the new state law. Walker was going to check on some items committee members asked about Thursday evening.

The committee reviewed information about small cell pole attachments, but no action was taken. The matter will be reviewed more at the meeting scheduled for June 12th.

Marvin Humphrey was elected as chairman of the Trenton Administrative Committee.

