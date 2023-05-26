Livingston County Library kicks off its “All Together Now” summer reading programs with hot air balloon rides

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library is kicking off its “All Together Now” summer reading programs, for all ages, with a tethered hot air balloon ride on Thursday, June 1 from 5-7 pm.

This special event will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1601 Bryan Street. The balloon will use the grassy lot between the church and Edgewood Cemetery. Rides are being provided by Skyview Balloons and pilot Ben Humphreys from Columbia, Mo. Ben began flying at the age of 12 and was 16 when he got his Private Pilot Certificate. In 2015, at the age of 18 Ben Received his Commercial Certificate allowing him to fly passenger rides.

This event is weather dependent and for safety reasons, the pilot will make the final decision regarding the balloon and if it will fly. The inclement weather date is Friday, June 2 from 5 -7 pm if conditions indicate postponement.

Games, snacks, and water will be available during the event. The Chillicothe Fire Department and the Chillicothe Police Department will have vehicles and staff on site. Community Options and Development Center participants will have a special session with the pilot directly before the public tethering begins at 5 pm

