Obituary & Services: Rebecca Maurine Parkey

Rebecca Maurine Parkey, age 65, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at her residence.

Rebecca was born the daughter of Robert Lee and Lois Margarette (Plaster) Ashford on September 23, 1957, in Pueblo, Colorado. Her family moved to Chillicothe, Missouri and she graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1975. Becky married Michael Parkey on July 20, 1997, at Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Becky was the executive secretary for Lambert Manufacturing for well over 20 years. She kept the books for the family farm as well. Her interests included fishing, playing cards, and watching her son play sports of all kinds. Her heart was full when her grandchildren arrived. She loved spending time with them.



Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Mike, of the home; her son, Rob Parkey, and his significant other, Madison Owen, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Julian and Jane Parkey, both of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Paul Ashford of Novinger, Missouri and two nephews, Josh Ashford and Jake Ashford. She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother, John Robert Ashford.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour before service.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

