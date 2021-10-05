New Missouri corn officers announced for 2021-2022

New MCMC board members Brice Fischer of Rich Hill, Mo., and Brandon Thiel of Marshall, Mo., were recently elected by growers in Districts 4, and 5 respectively, and assumed their new roles on Oct. 1. They will be nominated to the MCGA board at the organization’s annual meeting in January. Brice Fischer replaces Mike Moreland of Harrisonville, Mo., and Brandon Thiel replaces Jay Fischer of Jefferson City, Mo. Fischer, who served the maximum of 12 years, will remain on the MCGA board in an ex-officio capacity through his service on the U.S. Grains Council board of directors. MCMC is a longstanding partner with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) to enhance the value of corn, ethanol, and distillers grains through strong international exports. Serving on USGC advisory teams are Jay Schutte, Asia; Mark Scott, Value-Added; Gary Porter, Ethanol; Dylan Rosier, Middle East/Africa/South Asia; Jay Fischer, Western Hemisphere; and Brent Hoerr, who will serve and the chairman of Innovation and Sustainability. Several Missouri Corn leaders also continue to serve on National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Clint Stephens sits on the Production Technology Access Action Team and Mike Moreland on the Resolutions Committee. Matt Lambert is a member of the Stewardship Action Team. Jay Schutte donates his time to the Risk Management & Transportation Action Team, as well as the Nominating Committee. Brian Lehman of Versailles is a member of the Member & Consumer Engagement Action Team and Patrick Seyer on the Ethanol Action Team. Additionally, Gary Porter serves on the Commodity Classic Planning Committee and as a liaison for the Ethanol Action Team and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research, and education. MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit the Missouri Corn website.