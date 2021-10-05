Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin flushing area east of railroad tracks

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the distribution system in the area east of the railroad tracks to Highway 65 and will continue flushing various areas inside the city limits during the month.

Te\he flushing of this area will begin on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

For any questions contact the Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.

