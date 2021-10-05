Green Hills Animal Shelter sets date for annual Barktoberfest fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold its annual Barktoberfest fundraiser later this month.

Social time will begin at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on October 23rd at 5 o’clock in the evening. A baby back rib dinner will be served at 6 o’clock, and an auction will start at 7 o’clock. Charlie Bacon and Jeremiah Hamilton will provide entertainment from 8:30 to 10 o’clock.

Black Silo will provide one keg of beer while the supply lasts.

Tickets cost $30 per person for the October 23rd event. They can be bought at the Green Hills Animal Shelter, by calling 660-359-2700, or from any animal shelter board member. Tickets can also be purchased from PayPal by noting the money is for a Barktoberfest ticket.

A free bottle of wine will come with the purchase of a table of eight.

