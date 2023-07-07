New Mexico man indicted in Missouri for threatening to murder a federal judge

State News July 7, 2023July 7, 2023 KTTN News
Indictment graphic with gavel and file folder
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

An Albuquerque, New Mexico, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to murder a federal judge.

Ryan M. Summers, 44, was charged in an indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, June 27. That indictment was unsealed and made public today following his arrest and initial court appearance in New Mexico.

The federal indictment alleges that on March 13, 2023, Summers threatened to murder and assault a United States judge, with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with the performance of the judge’s official duties, and to retaliate against the judge on account of the performance of his official duties.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Post Views: 1
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.