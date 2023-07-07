Missouri man handed a 20 year prison sentence for child pornography

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Grovespring, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

James Michael Justice, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Justice to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Justice pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Justice was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, when troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at his residence. Troopers seized three cell phones and two laptop computers. Investigators conducted a forensic examination and found images and videos of child pornography on Justice’s cell phone.

Justice also faces felony state charges for child molestation and sexual conduct involving a child under 15.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Wright County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

